Tree crushes car, hits home in Springfield

Some Springfield residents are cleaning up after a tree fell and hit a car and home

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews responded Monday morning to 23 Vermont Street and found that a tree had fallen on private property.

That tree fell onto a 1992 Honda Civic, hit a nearby two family home, and took down some utility lines.

Leger added that the city's code enforcement division has been contacted to inspect the building and utility companies were contacted to fix the wires.

No injuries were reported.

