Fire damages Chicopee home

A fire Monday morning heavily damaged a Chicopee home.

That fire broke out at a home on McKinstry Avenue around 6:30 a.m. today.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that everyone in the home was able to make it out safely.

McKinstry Avenue, from Arcade Street to Chicopee Concrete, is closed while firefighters remain on-scene.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.