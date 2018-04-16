Western Mass. runners brave the elements for the 122nd Boston Marathon

It may have been one of the worst kind of weather days you could imagine for today's Boston Marathon.

However, runners still laced up their shoes and braved the conditions.

Five years after the marathon bombings, the motto 'Boston Strong' still remains true.

"Running in crazy conditions like this is part of the 'Boston Strong' spirit," said Vanessa Diana of Westfield.

Misery was the forecast for the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon.

"I was hoping to see the sun. Actually, just dry weather would have been perfect," said Anne Lund of Westfield.

The already challenging 26.2 mile course was made more difficult with driving rain that just wouldn't let up.

"Try to keep the rain off ya as long as possible," said Doug Guertin of Monson.

While the Red Sox were a no-show this Patriots Day, the marathoners dealt with the rain, the wind, and snow.

"Absolutely tougher, much tougher. We'll deal with any weather," Lund added.

Strong, cold, and together - just a few of the words to describe this group of hard chargers from western Massachusetts, who weren't going to let ankle-deep mud slow them down.

"We've trained all together as a group of friends and we're here to support each other. That's what it's about, ya know, especially in the later miles. You hear strangers giving each other words of encouragement," Diana explained.

Some like Karin George of Florence, who has completed over 60 marathons in her career - a dozen of which were in Boston - told Western Mass News that in weather like this, you shouldn't wear more, but rather less.

"Additional layers, thin layers, and actually the more you wear, the more you'll get weighed down and water logged. so actually, once you get going, you get pretty warm," said George.

As for one of George's running partners, Lund, this was her first crack at the Boston Marathon and while she didn't get the sun she wanted, she did get an experience no participant, or spectator, will soon forget.

"We have to embrace it and go out and do whatever. We trained for this," Lund said.

