Western Mass. runners take part in 122nd Boston Marathon

Today is the day many have been waiting and training for - the 2018 Boston Marathon.

It's the highlight of Patriots Day for many in the state.

Roughly 30,000 runners have now begun the frigid, wet 26.2 mile course from Hopkinton to Boston.

The weather is certainly not ideal for running. There was actually snow on the road this morning and now, the course is nothing, but wet pavement.

Still, that didn't stop the some 30,000 runners who are out today participating in the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon.

In all, 6,000 of those participants will be representing 94 different countries.

The 26.2 mile course is, of course, historic and no stranger to people from western Massachusetts.

Some are running for others, some for organizations, even loved ones lost, but then, there are those who run this race for themselves.

This whacky weather pattern we're in is the wildest many marathoners said that they've ever seen.

We caught up with a whole group from western Massachusetts and while they're all here for their own reasons, they know that in these conditions, it's a team effort.

"We've trained all together as a group of friends and we're here to support each other. That's what it's about, ya know, especially in the later miles. You hear strangers giving each other words of encouragement," said Vanessa Diana of Westfield.

The marathon is well underway and this rain is not letting up.

Western Mass News has crews in both Hopkinton and Boston and we will have the latest on-air and online throughout the day.

