Greenfield Police herd cattle in wintry weather - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Greenfield Police herd cattle in wintry weather

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photo: Facebook / Greenfield Police) (Photo: Facebook / Greenfield Police)
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Monday morning's wintry weather not only caused problems for people.

Greenfield Police shared a video to Facebook that showed their day shift officers doing some cattle herding.

They noted that the cattle were spotted making their way up Adams Road.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.