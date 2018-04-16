Thousands without power across Western Mass.

Power outages are being reported in several communities across western Massachusetts.

As of 3 p.m. today, Eversource is reporting just over 1,300 customers without power.

A bulk of those outages - 1,116 - have been reported in West Springfield.

West Springfield town officials noted on Twitter that traffic lights on Park Street, Park Avenue, and River Street are out because of a transformer issue near Park and River Streets.

Meanwhile, National Grid is reporting approximately 2,500 outages, with many of those reported in the Berkshire County towns of Clarksburg, New Marlboro, Sheffield, and Lenox.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

