Buds, lawns, and shrubs should be okay following latest wintry weather

If April showers bring May flowers, what does April snow and sleet bring?

Many of us got out there last weekend during that 65-plus degree weather and maybe fertilized your lawn or planted a tree.

If you're panicking right now with this weather, take a deep breath: it's going to be okay.

It's not a pretty sight in April - snow on perennials and other plants tricked by recent warmer weather into making an appearance.

"It definitely puts a damper on business. I mean people can't get out and work in their yards today," said Andy Grondalski with Sixteen Acres Garden Center.

At Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield, Grondalski told Western Mass News that this weather may not be good for business today, but it's absolutely fine for buds on trees and other emerging plants.

"People have put pansies in the ground, trees, and shrubs have gone in. Some people have started with cool weather veggies like lettuce and things but the snow shouldn't harm that at all," Grondalski added.

In fact, Grondalski said that this white stuff can actually help some types of plants.

"The snow actually acts as an insulator. It's not going to harm the plants at all. It's actually going to give them the water that they need," Grondalski explained.

If last weekend's warm weather inspired you to get a jump-start and fertilize your lawn, "If you fertilized, it's actually going to help it into the ground and into the root system, which is where it needs to be, so it's actually a good thing - rain or snow. It's going to pull that into the ground and feed your grass, trees, shrubs, or plants," Grondalski said.

Grandalski said you can plant as soon as you can work the ground.

"Depending upon what you're planting, I mean trees and shrubs can go into the ground. Perennials can go in the ground, your pansies can go out. Cool weather vegetables can go in the ground," Grondalski noted.

This weather is like water off a duck's back.

"Nothing abnormal for New England. I don't think anything is," Grondalski said.

Grondalski said to hold-off on putting most of those annuals in. The old rule of thumb is wait until Mother's Day, which is only about a month away.

