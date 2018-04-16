Ludlow pizza shop ranked #1 pizza in Massachusetts by local poll

A local pizza shop had to shut off their phones after the demand got too big after some local recognition.



Casa Pizzeria in Ludlow has been open on East Street for less than a year, and their business has multiplied by five in just the last month.

Their phone began ringing off the hook after a local poll revealed them as the #1 pizza in Massachusetts.



The Brooklyn-style pizza is different for this area, and they take pride in every single pie they make.



"If you say you’re going to do something special, you have to deliver. That's why I'm very picky about how many pizzas I put out, and how quickly I put them out. Right now we are getting swamped and we are shutting off the phones," said Jimmy, the Owner of Casa Pizzeria.



They've been turning off the phones more than once because they can’t keep up with the demand. They told Western Mass News the unexpected spike in business for a new shop is overwhelming.



"I promise I will get better at it. We weren’t expecting to win the readers’ poll," Jimmy noted.



With some new customers frustrated that they could not get their hands on a specialty pizza, they took to social media in anger.

"We are number 1 in the state, and we are very proud of it. But it’s hard to keep up. Some of our customers are expecting us to do a Domino's thing and were not going to do that," Jimmy added.



Even though Jimmy is asking people to be patient, he is so grateful that his customers think so highly of their pizzas, and said he’s looking forward to the future.

