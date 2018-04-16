Agawam woman runs Boston Marathon in honor of her sister

On this wet and dreary Monday, tens of thousands of people came out to run the Boston Marathon.

One Agawam woman pushed her way through the rainy weather to complete her very first marathon while running in honor of her sister.

For most of their 26.2 miles, runners braved continuous downpours from Hopkinton to Boston.



That includes Leisl Bard of Agawam who ran in memory of her sister Evan who was killed by a drunk driver in 2013.

In a phone call on Friday, Leisl told Western Mass News she was prepared for the weather and was looking forward to completing her first marathon.

Her mom, Barbara, couldn’t be any prouder of her daughter.



In addition to running in memory of her sister, Leisl is also running for Massachusetts Eye and Ear Team, with a whole crowd of western Massachusetts supporters, including family and friends.



“She will finish. She’s got her sister ahead of her to look forward to her and she’ll finish,” said Bard.

Leisl finished the race Monday afternoon with a smile.

