3 arrested for alleged illegal drug operation near Holyoke elementary school

Pictured from left to right: Abimael Rivera, Justine Walter, Adiel Velez (Image Courtesy: Holyoke PD)

Three suspects were arrested Monday afternoon after police raided an illegal drug distribution operation that took place across the street from the Morgan Elementary School in Holyoke.

According to Holyoke Lt. Jim Albert, around 4:15 p.m. is when authorities entered a second floor apartment on 588 South Sumner Street with a search warrant.

Inside the apartment police allegedly found a stolen 9MM semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, over $3,500, approximately 2,850 bags of heroin, and approximately 78 bags of Cocaine.

As a result of the raid, police arrested 24-year-old Abimael Rivera of Springfield, 25-year-old Adiel Velez, and 27-year-old Justine Walter both of Holyoke.

Lt. Albert said the handgun was reported stolen out of Statesville, North Carolina in January 2015.

Velez and Walter were both arrested on separate warrants.

Rivera was charged with the following:

Trafficking in heroin (36-100 grams)

Trafficking in cocaine (36-100 grams)

Possession of firearm ammo w/out an FID Card

Possession or carrying a loaded firearm

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm

Receiving a stolen property (handgun)

Lt. Albert said all three suspects will appear in Holyoke District Court on Tuesday.

Members of the FBI’s Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted in executing the raid.

