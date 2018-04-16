3 arrested for alleged illegal drug operation near Holyoke eleme - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

3 arrested for alleged illegal drug operation near Holyoke elementary school

Posted: Updated:
Pictured from left to right: Abimael Rivera, Justine Walter, Adiel Velez (Image Courtesy: Holyoke PD) Pictured from left to right: Abimael Rivera, Justine Walter, Adiel Velez (Image Courtesy: Holyoke PD)
Image Courtesy: Holyoke PD Image Courtesy: Holyoke PD
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Three suspects were arrested Monday afternoon after police raided an illegal drug distribution operation that took place across the street from the Morgan Elementary School in Holyoke.

According to Holyoke Lt. Jim Albert, around 4:15 p.m. is when authorities entered a second floor apartment on 588 South Sumner Street with a search warrant.

Inside the apartment police allegedly found a stolen 9MM semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, over $3,500, approximately 2,850 bags of heroin, and approximately 78 bags of Cocaine.

As a result of the raid, police arrested 24-year-old Abimael Rivera of Springfield, 25-year-old Adiel Velez, and 27-year-old Justine Walter both of Holyoke.

Lt. Albert said the handgun was reported stolen out of Statesville, North Carolina in January 2015. 

Velez and Walter were both arrested on separate warrants.

Rivera was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in heroin (36-100 grams)
  • Trafficking in cocaine (36-100 grams)
  • Possession of firearm ammo w/out an FID Card
  • Possession or carrying a loaded firearm
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Receiving a stolen property (handgun)

Lt. Albert said all three suspects will appear in Holyoke District Court on Tuesday. 

Members of the FBI’s Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted in executing the raid.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.