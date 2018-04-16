Holyoke PD: 5 arrested for riding ATV's on school grounds while in possession of drugs, guns

Four adults and one juvenile were arrested Monday afternoon by Holyoke Police for riding ATV's that caused damaged to school grounds at the Sullivan Elementary School.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said when officers arrived to the school around 6:10 p.m. there were three ATV's riding and damaging school property.

Further investigation revealed the suspects transported the ATV's in a rented U-Haul truck which contained three handguns, ammunition, cocaine, and marijuana, according to Lt. Albert.

The suspects were identified as a 14-year-old male, 21-year-old Jean Velez-Gonzalez, 23-year-old Andrew Brito, 18-year-old Deyaliet Colon all of Holyoke.

Lt. Albert said all five were charged with the following:

Trespass

Possession of firearms w/out an FID Card or LTC (3 counts)

Real property with defaced serial number (one of the ATV)

Receiving stolen property (firearm)

Trafficking in cocaine (36-100 grams)

Improper Storage of firearms

Possession of firearms ammo w/out an FID Card

School zone violation within 100 feet of a school

Illegal possession of a stun gun

Firearm used in a felony

Possession of a large capacity feeding device

The four adults will be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Tuesday, and the juvenile will be processed through Juvenile Court.

