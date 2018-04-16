Holyoke PD: 5 arrested for riding ATV's on school grounds while - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Holyoke PD: 5 arrested for riding ATV's on school grounds while in possession of drugs, guns

Posted: Updated:
Pictured: Andrew Bitro, Deyaliet Colon, Jean Velez-Gonzalez, Luis Lopez, Jr. (Image Courtesy: Holyoke PD) Pictured: Andrew Bitro, Deyaliet Colon, Jean Velez-Gonzalez, Luis Lopez, Jr. (Image Courtesy: Holyoke PD)
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Four adults and one juvenile were arrested Monday afternoon by Holyoke Police for riding ATV's that caused damaged to school grounds at the Sullivan Elementary School.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said when officers arrived to the school around 6:10 p.m. there were three ATV's riding and damaging school property. 

Further investigation revealed the suspects transported the ATV's in a rented U-Haul truck which contained three handguns, ammunition, cocaine, and marijuana, according to Lt. Albert.

The suspects were identified as a 14-year-old male, 21-year-old Jean Velez-Gonzalez, 23-year-old Andrew Brito, 18-year-old Deyaliet Colon all of Holyoke. 

Lt. Albert said all five were charged with the following:

  • Trespass
  • Possession of firearms w/out an FID Card or LTC (3 counts)
  • Real property with defaced serial number (one of the ATV)
  • Receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • Trafficking in cocaine (36-100 grams)
  •  Improper Storage of firearms
  • Possession of firearms ammo w/out an FID Card
  • School zone violation within 100 feet of a school
  • Illegal possession of a stun gun
  • Firearm used in a felony
  • Possession of a large capacity feeding device

The four adults will be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Tuesday, and the juvenile will be processed through Juvenile Court. 

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.