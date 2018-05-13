Injured hiker rescued after 20 foot fall at Tully Mt. in Orange

An injured hiker was rescued from Tully Mountain in Orange Mother's Day morning after falling more than 20 feet.

The Orange Fire Chief reports they were called to the scene sometime between 7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Sunday. This was for a hiker who had fallen an estimated 20 feet.

Multiple agencies responded including the Orange Fire and Police Departments, the Western Mass Regional Rescue Team, as well as additional crews from Athol and Royalston, MA.

We're told the hiker fell between 20 to 25 feet and ended up between 2 rocks. This according to the Western Mass Regional Rescue Team.

In all, it took crews over 2 hours to rescue the man as they had to hike up the mountain to get to him. And the terrain wasn't the easiest as slippery conditions were reported.

No word just how high up the mountain he was.

The Western Mass Regional Rescue Team reports they assisted the Orange Fire Department with getting the hiker out using pulley systems. With ropes, a safety line was made to lower him down steep parts of the trail.

We're told he did suffer a back injury as a result of the fall.

While no immediate information was available on his condition, Chief Young says he was, "Conscious and alert during the time of extrication."

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Young noted a medical helicopter was requested, but ultimately it didn't work out because of the weather conditions

"...Not flying due to low visibility," he explained to Western Mass News.

Emergency crews were able to clear the scene just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

The identity of the hiker has not been released.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.