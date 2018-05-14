Rain moving in for the weekend

High pressure brought us a seasonable day with lots of clouds, but also some good sunshine! The sun helped bring temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with a cool easterly breeze. Clouds will stay high and thin tonight, allowing temperatures to get cool. Lows fall into the 40s with increasing clouds through sunrise.

Rain is on the way for Saturday, but the dry air in place should hold it off until a few hours after sunup. A light, steady rain should persist most of the day in western Mass with some heavier showers later in the day. Expect a cool, cloudy day with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Temperatures will steady and even slowly rise Saturday night as a warm front moves through our area. Dew points will also be on the rise and we will see a much warmer, muggier Sunday. It will be a mostly cloudy, breezy day with a few morning showers, then late morning/early afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are not likely, but some lightning and downpours are possible. We should end the day nice behind a passing cold front, with clearing skies around and after dinnertime.

Early next week looks quiet with sun and high clouds Monday ahead of our next system. Temps will be similar to Sunday with highs in the upper 70s, but with much less humidity. On Tuesday, another system will bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm to the area-possibly impacting much of the day. The second half of the week is looking dry and seasonable.