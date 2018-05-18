Springfield police officer suspended following arrest

A Springfield police officer has been suspended from the force following his arrest.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the department's Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation that began last week into "serious allegations" against 28-year-old Daniel Cintron, who is a Springfield police officer.

That investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued and Cintron was arrested Thursday night by Monson Police.

Cintron is facing eight counts of rape of a child with force, five counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, and five counts of witness intimidation.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk added that Cintron is being investigated by their department for alleged similar crimes.

Walsh noted that Cintron is currently suspended without pay "due to being indicted in another unrelated off-duty incident."

