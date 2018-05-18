1 in custody, search ongoing for 2nd suspect in Springfield home invasion

Police have identified the suspect in custody in connection to a home invasion in Springfield Friday that lead to a pursuit near the state line.

Jose Davila, 48, of New Britain, Connecticut is facing numerous charges...a total of 18 police confirm, including Home Invasion (4 Counts), Armed Assault to Murder, Carrying a Loaded Firearm w/o FID card and more.

Police are still searching for the second suspect who continues to evade capture.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that their department was involved in a pursuit following a reported home invasion on Dwight Street.

Walsh said authorities located the suspect in Longmeadow along Ely Road and Wheel Meadow Drive.

The victims in that incident did not go to the hospital.

Connecticut State Police Trooper Kelly Grant said that a crash then occurred at Exit 49 in Enfield and currently, that exit is closed on both the northbound and southbound sides of the highway.

Firearms, along with the suspect's car, were recovered.

Walsh added that the Lincoln School was placed on a brief lockdown after one of the victims went there for help. That lockdown was quickly lifted.

In Enfield, the superintendent of schools said elementary students who had bus stops in the area near the investigation were escorted into their homes by police.

Officers said they believed the scene was clear but were escorting the students to make sure they weren't scared. The superintendent said this was for a few stops, not all stops in town.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

