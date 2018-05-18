Injured Hartford officer's career began in Springfield

Hartford Police Officer Jill Kidik was stabbed in the neck after a routine call went horribly this week.

Now, we are learning that her career began in Springfield.

Officer Kidik is a hero in every sense of the word and her roots in law enforcement first started in western Massachusetts.

While attending Western New England University, Kidik interned for the Springfield Police Academy.

While Kidik's road to recovery is just beginning, police forces from across New England are standing by her side.

"She truly is a hero and it really shows you that for police officers," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Kidik was stabbed in the neck when she was called to Constitution Plaza in Hartford to help with an eviction.

"There is no such thing as routine calls. Every call, you never know what to expect. Anything can happen as we saw down in Hartford," Walsh added.

Kidik’s love for law enforcement sprouted in the City of Homes. She worked as an intern for the Springfield Police Academy.

"The commissioner remembers her as a great kid at the time. She’s turned into a wonderful officer," Walsh explained.

Kidik graduated from Western New England University in 2006.

"I remember her being a remember her being kind of a quiet low-key student but somebody who took her studies very seriously," said Jack Claffey, a professor at Western New England University.

Professor Claffey was Kidik's advisor.

"During her junior year she did a study abroad semester in Australia. I was her academic advisor. I just remember how excited she was. And also all the work she had to put in the couple of semester leading up to that," Claffey noted.

While he shared fond memories of the 2006 alum, he is also deeply saddened by what happened to her.

"I often think that many of our criminal justice students, many of them are going into a field that will potentially put them in harm’s way. Every once in a while we are struck with the reality of the type of these situations," Claffey continued.

Kidik has proudly served on the Hartford Police force for 12 years.

Hartford's police chief told Western Mass News that she was trained in crisis management and was given a lifesaving award after rescuing a child who was choking.

"She’s in our thoughts and we wish her the best," Walsh said.

We are learning that Officer Kidik is making progress toward recovery. Western Mass News learned that she opened her eyes today, but her fight is far from over.

