Piles of shoes left for no apparent reason on traffic island in Granby

A mystery continues in the town of Granby as piles of shoes have been abandoned on a traffic island with no explanation.



On the corner of Amherst Street and Route 116 in Granby you'll find a traffic island covered in footwear.



A Western Mass News Producer took photos of the shoes for the last couple of weeks, and she's not the only person who's taken notice.



"My daughter lives right down the street and once in a while she'll stop and she'll pick them all up. Few days later, there's more coming in," said Jake Cournoyer.



Jake Cournoyer drives in that area frequently and said the dumping is nothing new.

"It's been going on for over a year," Cournoyer added.



An officer at the Granby Police Department said they've received reports about the shoes, but have no answers.

Part of the mystery of all of this is that some of these shoes look to be new. Some even have tags on them.



Crews from the town's highway department are left to clean up the mess.



"It does create some additional work for our crews. We're constantly picking up trash from the sides of the roads and that's just another location that we have to clean," said David Desrosiers, the Granby highway Superintendent.



Desrosiers said his employees have better ways to spend their time, fixing the roads, repairing equipment.

Now he has a message for the person or persons dumping these shoes.

"It is littering so they could be prosecuted for it," said Desrosiers.



