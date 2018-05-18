Springfield Police officer arrested for allegedly violating restraining order

A Springfield police officer, who is facing charges from an incident earlier this year, has been arrested again.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 35-year-old Jonathan Hernandez was arrested Friday morning at his home for violating a restraining order.

Hernandez, a Springfield police officer, pleaded not guilty back in January for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, as well as allegedly possessing a firearm without an LTC/FID card.

Investigators explained in January that officers don't need an FID card to carry their service weapon, but Hernandez reportedly did not renew his personal FID card.

Walsh noted that Hernandez has been suspended since January and will now be suspended without pay.

