Wedding consultants ready to take notes on royal wedding trends

We are now just hours away from the royal wedding of American Megan Markle and Prince Harry.

While most of us did not score a ticket, millions, of course, will still be watching.

Many will be getting up early Saturday morning to watch the wedding at one of the largest venues in western Massachusetts to see what trends Harry and Megan will start for local brides and grooms.

"It's really cool because the ceremony itself will be focused on such intricate details and I have a feeling that we'll see brides come in with those trends and ideas," said Rebecca Poggi, a consultant for the Log Cabin in Holyoke.



Log Cabin wedding and event consultants Rebecca Poggi and Lisa West told Western Mass News, they'll be taking notes.

"Being a wedding planner and wedding consultant it's going to be awesome to take those ideas and incorporate those into our brides and grooms weddings," said West.



The Log Cabin is already getting requests for all things elderberry, an ingredient in Megan and Harry's wedding cake.

"We've started to get requests for elderflower in cookies but with elderflower being in their cake I have a feeling that we're going to see a lot of cake requests too," West noted.



Megan Markle is already trend setting by deciding not to have a maid of honor or any bridesmaids.



"We've been seeing the trend of smaller wedding parties here. Many people are just starting to concentrate on just themselves, more intimate," West added.



The royal wedding is also all about the dress.

"With Kate Middleton you definitely saw that lace sleek look. We definitely saw that trend of the beautiful lace, the long train and very slim fitting," said Poggi.



Be sure to set your clocks to catch all the trends. Here's the royal wedding time line in our timezone:

5:00 a.m. guests invited to watch from the grounds of Windsor castle begin to arrive

5:30 a.m. the rest of the wedding guests arrive

6:20 a.m. members of the royal family arrive

6:30 a.m. Prince Harry and brother William arrive

7 a.m. the wedding ceremony begins

7:50 a.m. the service ends, and the newlyweds make their first appearance as husband and wife

In case you can't watch the on air viewing, grab your popcorn! The Cinemark at the Hampshire Mall in Hadley will show the royal wedding in an encore presentation at 10 a.m.

This is the first time that a royal wedding will be featured in select theaters.

