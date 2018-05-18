Homecoming held for students participating in the Special Olympics

A celebratory rally was held for local students participating in the Special Olympics.

Athletes received a warm welcome when they returned to Palmer High School on Friday.

It was a special homecoming for some special kids.

The Palmer Special Education Life Skills students competed in the Special Olympics at the Quabbin Regional High School in Barre.

Today, they returned home to a warm welcome.

"It was a great time. It's really good to get to get together with your friends and do something awesome and meet other people," said one student.

More than 30 students participated in events like the long jump, running, and walking.

"We are so proud of their accomplishments and they should be proud of what they accomplished themselves," said Palmer High School Principal Sue North.

Students proudly showed off their new medals.

"To be the best, you have to focus more on your goals," said another student.

"I think we give them something that they will remember forever," said Palmer School Supt. Pat Gardner.

Other events the students participated in included soccer and football skills and drills.

