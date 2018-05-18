I-91 paving, bridge repairs expected to be finished by end of June

There may light at the end of the tunnel for the ongoing construction in and around I-91 in Springfield.

Right now, MassDOT is working on paving and bridge repairs.

They said that project could be finished by the end of June, weather permitting.

It seems like this construction has been going on forever, but MassDOT said by this time next year, you can expect no roadwork.

"Oh my goodness, I can't wait for it to be over," said Debbie Reid of Springfield.

Reid is echoing the sentiments of many who drive on I-91 and through the streets of downtown Springfield.

You can just see the traffic backups from all of the work being done near the viaduct and the site of the casino.

Right now, MassDOT is working on Broad and Union Street bridges.

A Springfield police officer was seen Friday directing traffic as cars navigate the bumpy roads.

"Frustrated sometimes because of all the detours in the morning, especially in the morning, it's like a rush," Reid added.

Crews have closed the road under the two bridges, causing significant traffic delays at all times of the day.

"Drive down here all the time, like every day, and it's just annoying and aggravating," Reid said.

Paving and bridge repairs is expected to be finished by the end of June and work continues on I-91 viaduct too.

MassDOT told Western Mass News that the entire Springfield viaduct and rehabilitation project is on track to be finished by February 2019.

"Yes. I can't wait and I know it's for the better because of the casino and to beautify Springfield, but the process is just frustrating," Reid said.

We did ask MassDOT about the project being completed by the time the casino opens in August. They told us they are still expecting a timeline of February 2019.

