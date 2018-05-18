2 Springfield cops indicted on rape charges

Two Springfield police officers have been indicted on rape charges in Hampden Superior Court.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said those charges were against 27-year-old Joshua Figueroa and 28-year-old Derrick Gentry-Mitchell.

Walsh said Figueroa and Gentry-Mitchell have been Springfield police officers since 2014.

Walsh said their charges were a result of an investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.

Both officers were assigned to inside duty since the allegations surfaced and have since been suspended indefinitely without pay, according to Walsh.

Further information regarding the incident connected to those charges has not been released.

These are not the only Springfield police officers who have recently made headlines.

On Thursday night, a Springfield police officer was arrested in Monson and is facing eight counts of rape of a child with force.

Another Springfield officer who was reportedly arrested earlier this year, was arrested again on Friday for allegedly violating a restraining order.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri released a statement regarding the latest incidents among those Springfield police officers which read in part:

"This behavior is not typical of the nearly 500 men and women who represent the Springfield Police Department who risk their lives everyday for our community. The Springfield Police Department has been exploring an early warning system in patterns of behaviors to try to prevent these types of actions and get our officers any help they may need."

