Suspect in custody after man stabbed inside Ludlow bakery

A suspect has been taken into custody after a man was stabbed inside a Ludlow bakery Friday night.

Ludlow police said they received a 911 call that the victim was stabbed at the Ludlow Central Bakery on 270 East Street.

Sgt. Valadas told Western Mass News the victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

State police, along with the Hampden County District Attorney are assisting Ludlow police with the investigation.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

