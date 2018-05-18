Palmer coach reaches 400 wins in baseball

One western Massachusetts coach has joined the 400-club, and while he may not admit it, this may be his sweetest accomplishment of all.

Peter Farr has had many roles both in the classroom and on the sidelines at Palmer High School.

The New York native has coached panther sports for 31 years, from the football field to the baseball diamond, and even a year of cross country.

Farr is also the school's gym teacher and athletic director and earlier this week, coach Farr celebrated an accomplishment unlike any other, 400 wins on the baseball field alone.

"I've had some really good players. A lot of credit goes to them for this. Over the years, the wins have added up, and here we are," said Farr.

According to the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association, Farr is just the fifth coach in the Pioneer Valley to reach the milestone.

He's also a 2018 Massachusetts baseball coach hall of famer, and led the panthers to three western Massachusetts baseball titles in 1989, 2005, and 2011.

"I enjoy what I do, I enjoy watching the kids grow and develop, not only as baseball players, but as fine individuals, young adults," Farr continued.

Seniors like Hunter Edwards told Western Mass News coach Farr sets the bar, one they all shoot for each practice and game.

"He wants us to do our best all the time, he wants us to not give up," said Edwards.

The lessons go well beyond the dugout.

Senior Jake Riel will soon graduate, but carry with him the work ethic Farr instilled.

"If you're going to spend the time doing something, you might as well do it the right way, and always having a good attitude at it. No matter how you're doing, if you're doing well or bad that day," said Riel.

Good news for Palmer baseball fans as coach Farr said he plans to be back for another season of football and baseball next year.

2019 would be his 32nd year with the program.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.