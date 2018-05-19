$1 Million bail for suspect charged in Ludlow bakery murder

Developing news out of Ludlow today, the suspect who was taken into custody following the stabbing last night inside Ludlow Central Bakery, has been charged with Murder.

We're also learning more about the victim today. He's one of the owners of the bakery and died after suffering from multiple stab wounds. The DA's Office identifying him as 70-year-old, Carlos Santos.

"He was the co-owner of the Ludlow Central Bakery," explained James Leydon with the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

The suspect, Franklin Conza, 47, from Springfield has been charged with Murder and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with his death.

Police were called to the bakery just before 7 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived they "found a bystander restraining" him, the DA's Office reports. Leydon adding, "Conza then fought officers" who were attempting to take him into custody.

The suspect was ultimately arrested and transported to the Ludlow Police Department where he was booked and charged.

Conza is currently being held on $1 million bail, Sgt. Daniel Valadas confirmed with Western Mass News.

Right now we don’t know what led up to this stabbing, but what we do know, according to police, is that Santos was stabbed multiple times inside the Ludlow Central Bakery and rushed to Baystate Medical Center by the Ludlow Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

Friday night, a large police presence was seen by Western Mass News cameras coming and going from the bakery located at 270 East Street.

Crime tape blocking off the driveway, officers searching for evidence, bystanders on the sidewalks and drivers rubbernecking the scene.

As far as the suspect goes...he was transported to the Hampden County House of Correction in Ludlow this morning, Valadas confirmed with us. Conza is expected to be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, Ludlow Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police are all a part of this "open and on-going homicide investigation.

