Man shot near Maple St. in Springfield overnight

A Springfield man was injured in a shooting on Maple Street early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m.

Police say the 41-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department reports the gunshot victim drove himself to Baystate Medical Center.

His identity is not known at this time. He is expected to survive his injuries, we're told.

Police believe the incident is related to reports of shots fired near the 100 block of Maple Street around the same time. A loaded gun was recovered there, they say.

No word if police have been able to identify a suspect.

Further details have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

