Springfield officer hit by car, suspect arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint following chase

A man was arrested at a State Police Sobriety Checkpoint off of I-291 overnight after police say, he hit a police officer with his car.

Police tell Western Mass News officers were talking to passengers in a car, when early this morning it suddenly took off hitting one of the officers.

A brief chase ensued onto I-291, before the driver took the Indian Orchard Exit only to be stopped by a State Police Sobriety Checkpoint where he was taken into custody.

We're told the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word if they were transported to the hospital or not.

The driver who has not been identified yet by police, has been charged with several motor vehicle offenses, as well as Assault by Means against an officer.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.