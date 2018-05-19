A wet and cool start to the weekend. Warmer and more humid tomorrow

It's a dry start this morning but that will not last as rain will soon move in. It's also going to be a rather cool day but warmer and more humid air is on the way tomorrow.

Rain is on the way by later this morning, but the dry air in place should hold it off until a few hours after sunup. A light, steady rain should persist most of the day in western Mass with some heavier showers later in the day. Expect a cool, cloudy day with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Temperatures will steady and even slowly rise tonight as a warm front moves through our area. Dew points will also be on the rise and we will see a much warmer, muggier Sunday. It will be a mostly cloudy, breezy day with a few morning showers, then late morning/early afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are not likely, but some lightning and downpours are possible. We should end the day nice behind a passing cold front, with some clearing possible as we head toward the late afternoon and early evening.

Early next week looks quiet with sun and high clouds Monday ahead of our next system. Temps will be similar to Sunday with highs in the upper 70s, but with much less humidity. On Tuesday, another system will bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm to the area-possibly impacting much of the day. The second half of the week is looking dry and seasonable.

