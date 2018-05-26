Teenager located after going missing during hike in Berkshire County

More details today out of Berkshire County after a missing 13-year-old boy from Connecticut was located Saturday afternoon. He originally went missing while hiking in Mount Washington.

The town of Mount Washington is located in Massachusetts and sits right near the Connecticut and New York borders.

State Police in Lee report they first got the call for the missing boy just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.

Sgt. Dave McKearney tells Western Mass News that the boy was with his father at the time he went missing.

"Father was hiking with two kids... 13-year-old boy got to far ahead and lost contact with them," McKearney told us.

The State Police Air Wing was called in to help with the search last night, but after several hours, were called off at about 3 a.m.

The teenager had been missing for almost 24 hours when he was found by his two grandfathers around 4 p.m. Saturday McKearney confirmed.

"...He recognized the sound of their voice," added McKearney.

The teenager was located a couple of miles south where one of his walking sticks was found on a trail near the CT line, we're told.

State Police said while he did have a cell phone, the reception was not good so it made it difficult to figure out his exact location while the search was ongoing.

"One difficulty we're having in locating him is very poor cell service in the area...So having difficulties getting an exact location for him," explained McKearney. State Police say the family originally parked on East St. in the town of Mount Washington near the DCR headquarters. They also say the 13-year-old boy was very well equipped for hiking and had food, water, extra clothing, and a light on him at the time he disappeared.

The search for the teen Saturday included authorities from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York. Two Air Wing units had been deployed as well K9 units and volunteers with ATVs.

Luckily, when the 13-year-old boy was found he did not need to go to the hospital and was checked out by the Berkshire Ambulance Service and released, State Police say.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.