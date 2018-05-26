Officers stepping up patrols during holiday weekend

Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the worst season for traffic facilities and accidents.

"I don't think it does anyone any good to drive drunk any time," says Springfield resident Lucinda Gallela.

Every year, drunk driving crashes claim more than ten thousand lives here in the United States.

The National Safety Council estimates that over four hundred people are killed on the road Memorial Day weekend.

They also say that about five hundred to as many as fifty thousand people are predicted to be seriously injured.

Be sure to buckle up and put the phone away when getting in the car, because it could save your life.

