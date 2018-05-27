Woman dies after falling into fire pit in Worcester

An investigation is underway in Worcester after a woman in her 70s reportedly fell into a fire pit and died.

Worcester Fire Deputy Chief, Martin Dyer confirmed with Western Mass News they were called to the scene Saturday night.

"The incident was reported by family members who returned home to find her deceased in the pit around 8:40 yesterday evening," he explained to us.

We're told the woman was 73-years-old and fell into the fire pit which was in the backyard of 184 Heard Street. Fire officials do no know how she fell.

The Worcester Fire Department reports they are continuing to investigate what happened.

The identity of the woman has not been released yet by authorities.

