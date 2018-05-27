Brighter and milder for Memorial Day

What a difference a day makes. From sunshine and temperatures near 90 on Saturday to clouds, showers and temperatures only in the 50s yesterday. The good news is drier, milder air will work in for Memorial Day with some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70's right about where they should be for this time of year.

A warming trend will work in for tomorrow with sunshine along with daytime highs near 90. Wednesday and Thursday look a bit cooler but still a bit above normal. Temperatures will reach near 80 with a decent amount of sunshine. It looks like it will get unsettled as we head toward the end of the week and into the weekend with shower chances by Friday and Saturday.

