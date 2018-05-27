Ferry loses power off of Martha's Vineyard - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Ferry loses power off of Martha's Vineyard

TISBURY, Mass. (AP) - A stranded ferry off the shore of Martha's Vineyard carrying dozens of people has been towed to safety.

The Cape Cod Times reports the Ava Pearl lost propulsion a quarter-mile from shore Sunday. The Ava Pearl makes seasonal trips from Rhode Island to Martha's Vineyard.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the boat was towed with 75 people on board, and that no injuries were reported.

The Ava Pearl is owned by Martha's Vineyard Fast Ferry, a North Kingstown, Rhode Island, company that runs the service from that town.

The tug boat brought the Ava Pearl to a port in Tisbury.

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

