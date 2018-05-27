SFD administers Narcan days after being required to carry it

As of May 23rd, trucks belonging to the Springfield Fire Department were required to carry Narcan, the overdose reversal medication.

Just three days later, Narcan was used to save someone's life.

"Yesterday morning," began Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi. "The men on engine three administered Narcan and saved someone's life."

This program was something that Commissioner Calvi tells Western Mass News is important to him.

He's happy they were able to get this type of life-saving medication on their trucks.

"It means," Calvi stated. "That we are on the right track and looking to fight the opioid problem here in the city. It was money well spent and training time well spent."

They say their next step is tracking the overdoses, and hopefully finding patterns they can combat.

Referring overdoes patients to places where they can get help is their main goal.

Due to the severity of the opioid problem in Springfield, they anticipate using Narcan often.

"We would probably be using it at least twice a week," Calvi went on to say.

Every member of the Fire Department has received training on how to properly administer Narcan.

