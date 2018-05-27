Flag raising ceremony held at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament

Parishoners at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament held a special ceremony in honor of Memorial Day.

It began indoors with a special mass highlighting the sacrifice of our veterans who are no longer with us.

This includes Richard Breton, a Korean War Army veteran who attended the parish up until his death last year.

Following the mass, dozens in attendance made their way outside to the Veterans Memorial Garden in front of the church.

A flag, donated by Richard's wife Irene, was raised by the Boy and Girl Scout troops of the parish, followed by a twenty-one gun salute.

Richard's family tells Western Mass News that if he was here today, he'd be happy with the ceremony.

Richard's flag will fly outside of the church and they invite anyone wishing to honor our veterans to stop by to pay their respects.

