One arrested in rollover accident in East Longmeadow

Local police responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Chestnut Street Sunday evening.

When police arrived on scene, they found one of the vehicles was rolled over.

East Longmeadow Police tell us that at least one person was arrested in connection to the incident and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

While police were conducting their investigation, they closed down Chestnut Street and rerouted traffic for about a half hour.

Some people involved in the accident were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

