Springfield Police locate missing teen after asking for public's help

Authorities who were looking for a missing Springfield teenager says she has been found safe.

The Springfield Police Department asked for the public's help in locating her on June 1. Spokesperson Ryan Walsh identified her as 14-year-old Shadiamond Maldonado.

At the time, police explained that she was last seen on Sunday, May 27 and they asked the public to call the Springfield Police Youth Aid Division at (413) 787-6360 with any information.

By Saturday, June 2, Walsh reported that she had been found safe.

"Thank you for your help," Walsh noted.

Further details about where and how Shadiamond was found, were not released by police.

