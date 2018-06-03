Investigators continue to block Springfield home where 3 bodies found

Western Mass News is closely following this developing story out of east Springfield after 3 bodies were discovered at a home on Page Boulevard.

Today marks the fifth day that forensic teams and investigators have had the green colored home blocked off.

The man who last lived there, Stewart Weldon, was arrested Sunday night for a separate incident of Kidnapping and Sexual Assault and is being held on $1 million dollars bail.

His actions led police to the home where the gruesome discovery was made.

While its important to note that Weldon has not been linked to these bodies by the District Attorney, he does have a lengthy criminal history. In 1997 Weldon committed his first offense in New Jersey with the Unlawful Possession of Weapons. A few years later, Weldon was arrested for Breaking and Entering.

Following that he was nabbed for Felony Unarmed Robbery and Assault With a Dangerous Weapon.

On Saturday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement on Twitter in regards to the whole investigation on Page Boulevard and Stewart R. Weldon saying in part:

"This neighborhood is filled with good and diverse working class individuals and families, who like me, ask - why was this guy out on our streets!? ...to those affected families of this incident, my thoughts and prayers go out to them.”

The neighborhood is continuing to move forward despite this ongoing investigation.

“We’re going to go on protecting and improving the neighborhood and getting neighborhood people involved and calling the police, calling the appropriate person that when they see something that looks a little suspicious,” explains Kathleen Brown, who represents the East Springfield Neighborhood Council and and calls east Springfield home.

Western Mass News is being told that new information regarding this case is not expected to be released until Monday, however we are continuing to closely monitor the situation.

