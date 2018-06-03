Firefighters called to working fire in Greenfield

Firefighters were called to a working fire in Greenfield Sunday morning.

The Greenfield Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News they responded to 366 Deerfield Street for a working fire.

According to Chief Whitney of the Greenfield Fire Department, the fire started at 11:20 a.m.

When crews got to the scene, the front of the building was engulfed.

Police reported around noon that they had temporarily closed down the area due to the structure fire.

Mutual aid was called in as well. South Deerfield Fire District telling us that they sent an apparatus over.

Chief Whitney tells us that several people, who resided on the bottom floor of the building, have been displaced as a result.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The owner of the building, who's office was on the second floor, was unavailable for comment.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

