Former 'Dancing with the Stars' dancer appears at Easthampton studio

A special guest from the hit show "Dancing With the Stars" paid a visit to a local dance studio Sunday morning.

Lindsay Arnold, mirrorball champion from season 25, headed to All Star's Dance Center where she got to show off some her moves to today's generation of dancers.

Easthampton dance studio Mary Ann's Dance, along with several other local businesses, partnered with Dancing With the Stars, raising money for the Ronald McDonald House and Neurofibromatosis Northeast.

Lindsay has also been on "So You Think You Can Dance?".

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.