5K held in Longmeadow to help fight childhood hunger

The Irene E. and George A. Davis "Outrun Hunger" 5K was held Sunday in an effort to help combat childhood hunger in Western Massachusetts.
The event began around 9 a.m. and cost $10.
People were able to choose between a 5K run, 5K walk or one-mile fun run.
Prizes were awarded to the winners of each race.
A PJ library program, which focused on hunger, and babysitting area were made available for the participants' children.
