Search underway for missing swimmer in Chicopee River

A search is under way for a missing man that was swimming in the Chicopee River.

Dennis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department tells us that they responded to the Indian Leap area of the Chicopee River after a woman called to report that her husband had gone under water.

The woman, who has not been identified yet, told Fire Department officials that her husband was swimming, got tired and had been swept into the middle of the river by the fast current.

The husband has not been identified yet.

Both Ludlow Fire and Massachusetts State Police have been called in to assist.

According to Springfield Police, the dive team and other assisting agencies will resume recovery efforts in the morning.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

