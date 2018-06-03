June gloom settles in to start the workweek

It was beautiful yesterday! Hopefully you had a chance to get out and enjoy it because our weather pattern has changed! It will be cool and unsettled starting today through the middle of the week.

Periods of rain will move through western Mass this morning then taper to a few lingering showers this afternoon. Most of the afternoon it will not be raining however it will stay cloudy and cool with temperatures only in the 50's! A good 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel more like April instead of June.

Clouds will stick around for tomorrow too but with only a few showers here and there. Temperatures will reach into the middle 60s. We still run the risk of a spot shower on Wednesday with lots of clouds along with a few splashes of sunshine. So we will see slow improvement as the week goes on.

The end of the week is looking brighter and warmer with temperatures coming back up to seasonable levels. Temperatures will reach into the 70s with a decent amount of sunshine.

