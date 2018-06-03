Heavy police presence on Sewall Street in Ludlow

Ludlow police have made their presence known following a domestic incident that occurred on Sewall Street.

Police have taped off two different houses, one at 241 and the other at 301,and a detective vehicle can be seen in front of each house.

Ludlow police did tell Western Mass News that an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

Wilbraham police tell Western Mass News that they were called in to assist Ludlow police with the incident.

A woman was seen arriving at the residence on 241 Sewall Street looking for her step-mother.

Seconds later, she frantically got in her car and drove away after speaking with the officer at the scene.

We'll provide you with the latest update as soon as we learn more.

