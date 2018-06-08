Electrical fire displaces several at Springfield apartment complex

Springfield police were able to deter a potentially dangerous situation at the Edgewater Apartments on Plainfield Street Friday afternoon.

Denis Leger, Executive Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said just before 4:30 p.m. a utilities room fire was put out by police using an extinguisher before firefighters got to the scene.

The fire was caused by arcing electrical wires on a hot water heater with flames fed by a leaking natural gas supply hose, Leger said.

Leger noted this fire was a "very dangerous situation" that was professionally mitigated by members of the Springfield Fire and Police Department.

Six apartments were affected, and residents who are displaced will be relocated.

