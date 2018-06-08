Electrical fire displaces several at Springfield apartment compl - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Electrical fire displaces several at Springfield apartment complex

Image Courtesy: Springfield FD Image Courtesy: Springfield FD
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield police were able to deter a potentially dangerous situation at the Edgewater Apartments on Plainfield Street Friday afternoon. 

Denis Leger, Executive Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said just before 4:30 p.m. a utilities room fire was put out by police using an extinguisher before firefighters got to the scene. 

The fire was caused by arcing electrical wires on a hot water heater with flames fed by a leaking natural gas supply hose, Leger said. 

Leger noted this fire was a "very dangerous situation" that was professionally mitigated by members of the Springfield Fire and Police Department.

Six apartments were affected, and residents who are displaced will be relocated. 

