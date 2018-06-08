Springfield police seize guns, drugs during traffic stop

A traffic stop Thursday night in Springfield resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old who was in ppossession of illegal guns along with heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, police say.
Police said they arrested 19-year-old Kevin Arroyo of Springfield during a traffic stop at the intersection of Marble Street and Dwight Street just before 7 p.m.
Arroyo was pulled over after police said they determined he was driving with a stolen license plate.
Police said they found two loaded firearms in Arroyo's car along with heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and a digital scale.
Now, Arroyo is facing seven felony charges which include:
Police said he was also charged with these misdemeanor charges:
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.