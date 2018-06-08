Springfield police seize guns, drugs during traffic stop - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield police seize guns, drugs during traffic stop

A traffic stop Thursday night in Springfield resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old who was in ppossession of illegal guns along with heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, police say.

Police said they arrested 19-year-old Kevin Arroyo of Springfield during a traffic stop at the intersection of Marble Street and Dwight Street just before 7 p.m.

Arroyo was pulled over after police said they determined he was driving with a stolen license plate. 

Police said they found two loaded firearms in Arroyo's car along with heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and a digital scale.

Now, Arroyo is facing seven felony charges which include:

  • Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm in a Felony
  • Two counts of ossession of a firearm in a felony with a defaced serial number 
  •  Possession of a Firearm in a felony
  •  Possession of a Class A drug with the intent to distribute
  •  Possession of a Class B drug with the intent to distribute
  •  Drug violation near a school/park

Police said he was also charged with these misdemeanor charges:

  •  Operating a motor vehicle without a license
  •  Resisting Arrest
  •  Assault & Battery on a Police Officer
  •  Number plate violation to conceal ID
  •  Receiving stolen property less than $1,200
  •  Possession of Ammunition without ID
  •  Possession of a Class D drug with the intent to distribute
  •  Improper storage of a firearm
  •  Improper storage of a large capacity firearm

