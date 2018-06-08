Springfield police seize guns, drugs during traffic stop

A traffic stop Thursday night in Springfield resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old who was in ppossession of illegal guns along with heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, police say.

Police said they arrested 19-year-old Kevin Arroyo of Springfield during a traffic stop at the intersection of Marble Street and Dwight Street just before 7 p.m.

Arroyo was pulled over after police said they determined he was driving with a stolen license plate.

Police said they found two loaded firearms in Arroyo's car along with heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and a digital scale.

Now, Arroyo is facing seven felony charges which include:

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm in a Felony

Two counts of ossession of a firearm in a felony with a defaced serial number

Possession of a Firearm in a felony

Possession of a Class A drug with the intent to distribute

Possession of a Class B drug with the intent to distribute

Drug violation near a school/park

Police said he was also charged with these misdemeanor charges:

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Resisting Arrest

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

Number plate violation to conceal ID

Receiving stolen property less than $1,200

Possession of Ammunition without ID

Possession of a Class D drug with the intent to distribute

Improper storage of a firearm

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm

