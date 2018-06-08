Springfield police release missing persons reports of Page Blvd. victims

The Springfield Police Department released new information relating to the investigation at 1333 Page Boulevard where the bodies of three women were found last week.

Stewart Weldon lived in the house, and is facing two separate kidnapping charges but he hasn't been charged in connection to the bodies at this point.

The newly released documents give us an inside look at the police response to the Page Boulevard home leading up to this latest investigation as well as digging deeper into Stewart Weldon's criminal past.

We've also learned more information about two of the women's missing people report.

Springfield police said on May 27, 2018 officers tried to pull over Stewart Weldon for a busted tail light.



After a brief chase, police said Weldon crashed into a cruiser.

Police then noted a woman inside the car told officers she was held against her will and said she'd been sexually assaulted and tortured in a Page Boulevard home.

Springfield police returned to his home roughly two-and-a-half days after that incident, but why not sooner?

Police said the woman in the car with Weldon claimed she live in the home with him and didn't say anything about anyone else who may have been living there.

Investigators went to the home on May 30. That's when they discovered the bodies of Kayla Escalante, America Lyden and Ernestine Ryans.

Police documents show that Ernestine Ryans was reported missing on March 18. The report says she had gone missing in the past but had never been gone that long.

America Lyden was reported missing last December 1. Her family hadn't heard from her since June.

The police report said they did get a few phone calls, including a possible sighting of Lyden on State Street, but after a few months, police said there were no new leads.

Ludlow resident Kayla Escalante was never reported missing.

Springfield police said in total they have arrested Weldon 16 times and charged with 68 offenses since 2002.

Those charges overtime include resisting arrest, carrying a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping.

The last time Weldon was arrested before May 27 was last October 14 for assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

Weldon has not been charged in connection to these suspicious deaths.

