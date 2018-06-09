A dry and warm weekend on tap

If you have outdoor plans this weekend you are looking just fine with sunshine, seasonable to slightly above normal temperatures, and comfortable levels of humidity. It looks like the dry stretch will linger into the start of the new work week as well.



After a cool start this morning, high pressure keeps the skies mostly sunny with some fair weather clouds popping up during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will remain partly cloudy into tonight as lows will fall back into the middle and upper 40s. A front will pass through overnight, but it will be a dry frontal passage with no precipitation. What it will bring is temperatures a few degrees cooler on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

This pattern will last through the middle of next week with the next change for rain not arriving until late Wednesday as it becomes warm and humid. This will likely lead to a round of showers and storms by then.

