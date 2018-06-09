'Western Mass Beer Week' kicks off today!

It's time for 'Western Mass Brews!' If you like beer made here in western Mass. then this next week is for you.

Today kicks off 'Western Mass Beer Week,' 7 days packed with events all about brews. The calendar is full of activities so let's take a look at some of the events this week.

In its second year, 'Western Mass Beer Week' is bigger than before. Each day will feature a beer centered event from dinners to special releases and it starts today, June 9th!

"We all kind of team up and make some different collaborations and events during the week," says Bryan Provost.

Bryan is with Abandoned Building and he says brewers will be joining forces this week with some pretty cool collaborations.

Last year their brewery teamed up with Lefty's Brewing Company which is located in Greenfield. That beer called "Abandoned at Lefty's"... will be a making a return with slight changes.

"It was a pretty high octane Imperial Stout that was aged on oak chips. We also have one with Amherst Brewing and that will be something new and exciting to show off next week," notes Bryan.

Now it's hard to highlight every event taking place in western Mass. this week but here are a few that you can find on the 'Western Mass Beer Week' calendar. Arc Point Brewing is hosting a 5K on Sunday in Belchertown.

Monday is beer trivia while Thursday brings about a night for those who love Lagers, Pilsners and Kolschs at the Dirty Truth in Northampton!

Wednesday you won't want to miss the brewers dinner taking place at the Taproom located in South Hadley.

In Ludlow on Thursday the folks at Iron Duke will be unveiling some new cask made brews.

Friday, you'll find the perfect beer pairings for a 4-course meal at Element Distilling located in Miller's Falls. You'll want to buy now as it is advanced tickets only.

In all, this year you will find over 60 breweries, bars, package stores and beer based businesses celebrating the awesome beer being made in this region of the Baystate.

"It's a great time to get exposure there are new breweries and new beers and options for people to go out and enjoy," Bryan tells Western Mass News.

The week long festivities will culminate with The Worthy Craft Beer Showcase which features some of the best breweries in western Mass. with a chance for newcomers to show off their skills.

That takes place right downtown in Springfield on 1201 Worthington Street.

Check out the full 'Western Mass Beer Week' calendar here, just click!

