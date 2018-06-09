Greenfield holds 5K for those battling addiction

The Firebird 5K is one of those races that really has proven its worth and positively impacted the people here.

It's all for a good reason, the funds raised today will help those right here in the community who are about to jump back into the real world after struggling with addiction.

The opioid crisis has touched so many, and Greenfield as a town has spearheaded the fight against it, with lawsuits against big pharmaceutical companies, pulling funds to support treatment, also, opening centers to help people battling addiction.

Today's race, as mentioned, goes towards that, and later this year, the race organizers Devon De Korver and Adam Mitchell hope to have their first sober house open, housing six women who are transitioning back into the real world.

Each of those women will have been sober for months or even a year, and these houses keep them in the company of others with a like mind.

Well over a hundred people are participating, each with their own reasons for doing so.

"Especially for Greenfield," says Devon. "Greenfield is where I get sober. Greenfield has given me so much and the one thing that was missing was transitional housing."

That house Devon talks about is under rehabilitation now, but will be open before year's end.

Up next for the firebird is a home designed for men.

